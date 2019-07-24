Trade wind weather remains over the islands through early next week

HONOLULU – (KHON2) Weather conditions into the upcoming weekend are similar in a persistent easterly trade wind weather regime.

Expect isolated to scattered showers mainly over windward and mountain areas of each island favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

Little to no rain is forecast over leeward areas through Sunday.

Long range global weather models are hinting at another upper level low developing just to the northeast of the Hawaiian Islands by Monday morning.

Additional showers are possibly in this scenario for the first half of next week, especially along windward and mountain slopes.

Stay tuned for updates to next weeks precipitation forecast as the time period grows shorter.