Gusty trade winds will continue through tonight, then gradually shift to south-easterlies and weaken Monday through Tuesday as a front approaches.

Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mountain locations, with occasional showers spilling over into the leeward areas.

Shower activity may become more widespread Tuesday through midweek, especially for the western end of the state where the front is forecast to stall.