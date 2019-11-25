The next cold front looking to stall out near Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A high pressure ridge northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will weaken slightly as a cold frontal system moves into the Central Pacific basin over the next few days.

Expect enhanced windward an mauka showers tonight due to lingering instability aloft.

Trade winds will shift towards a more east to southeast direction and decrease in strength from Monday through Wednesday as the cold front stalls near Kaua’i.

Another high pressure system will move into the region from the west on Friday allowing a return to breezy trade winds lasting through the weekend.