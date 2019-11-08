Sunshine with light showers on tap for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds are expected through tonight due to high pressure northwest of the area.

Clouds and passing light showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

Winds will become light Friday through Sunday as a front approaches the area from the northwest.

Clouds and showers will tend to favor interior and mauka areas especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

A new high will build in north of the area early next week with trade winds returning.

