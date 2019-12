HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy easterly winds in the forecast on today.

Wind speeds will increase Monday then decrease and veer towards the southeast direction by Tuesday night as a cold front approaches Kauai from the west.

The cold frontal band sweeps a brief period of showers west to east through the state from Thursday morning near Kauai to Friday morning over the Big Island.