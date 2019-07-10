Sunshine and trade winds expected for the second half of the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moisture levels are returning to more normal levels as trade winds bring drier more stable air in from the east.

With winds reaching up to 20 mph for Wednesday.

More typical trade wind weather will continue through Saturday.

On Sunday, a trough moving up from the southeast will bring deeper tropical moisture back into the Big Island and east Maui with enhanced clouds and showers.

Trade winds will continue through the first half of next week with scattered windward and mauka showers.

