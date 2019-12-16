Strong winds prevail throughout week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The weather story this week remains tied to variations in the strength of the trade winds.

Several progressive high pressure centers are rolling through the Central Pacific north of the Hawaiian Islands.

Moderate trades on Monday will become breezy on Tuesday, before returning to more moderate speeds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cool and windy weather conditions are forecast from Thursday night into next weekend.

Trade wind showers will prevail through Saturday favoring windward and mountain slopes in the overnight to early morning time periods.