Strong winds, heavy rain from Olivia intensify on Maui

KAHULUI (KHON2) - We are here along the Maui coastline, west of Kahului Harbor, with intense rain bands moving in.

We've seen a few gusts up to 30 mph in the overnight hours, but as the storm continues to drive closer to the area, we will see more concentrated rain and steadier winds.

It is still possible that later we will see more sustained tropical storm force winds, 39 mph or greater.

We are watching the wave height also, though there's no significant coastal flooding in the area.

We have some power lines on the roadway, and my photographer and I heard a loud pop and saw a bright flash of light coming from what appears to be a tower. It appears to be a power flash, something you seem with strong winds and tornadoes, or tropical storm or hurricane. I am hesitant to say that though, because the winds have not been strong enough to down any power lines. Second, I don't see any power outages in the area.

Wind is not the only threat. We are also concerned about flash flooding. We might see 15 or up to 20 inches of rain in isolated areas. Earlier, we were driving in some remote areas to the northwest, and we found some waterfalls and rivers that already had a greater amount of water in them.

If you live near a stream or river that already has rushing water, do be mindful of rising water levels and the threat of flash flooding. On roadways, we might see mudslides and landslides, and it only takes one foot of rapidly flowing water to carry away a person, and even most vehicles.