Strong winds expected today through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north-northeast of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward locales from time to time.

The trades will ease briefly Saturday night and Sunday, with an increase in shower activity possible Sunday night and Monday and the trades strengthen once again.

Typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and a stray leeward spillover will then return Tuesday through the middle of next week.