Strong winds could trigger wind advisory

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A strong high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in the forecast through the next seven day forecast cycle.

Wet weather will continue through the overnight and early morning hours as strong trade winds push shower bands across the state.

Trends towards drier conditions remain in the forecast from Sunday into Tuesday.

While an unstable upper low lingers east of the Big Island, bringing periods of showers to the state from Wednesday onward especially along windward and mountain slopes.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Gale Watch from 6 AM HST Sunday through Tuesday afternoon for Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel.