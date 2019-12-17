Strong winds continue across the state, with gust up to 55 mph

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high pressure system passing north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce breezy to windy trade winds across the state into the early evening hours.

Wind Advisory for portions of the island of Oahu will last until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Sustained winds 25-35 with gust to 55 MPH.

These stronger winds will decrease later Tuesday with more moderate trade winds lasting through Thursday before increasing into the windy range on Friday and Saturday.

Periods of showers are expected through the week favoring windward and mountain areas, especially in the overnight and early morning hours.