Strong trade winds throughout the first week of 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A rather breezy to locally windy trade wind weather pattern is in store for the this week due to high pressure north of the area.

Moisture embedded in the trades will provide for passing windward and mauka showers over the next few days with the trades sufficiently strong enough to blow some brief passing showers over to leeward areas at times.

A wetter trade wind pattern is setting up for the second half of the week as an upper low moves over the area from the east.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Big Island Summits.

Gale Warning until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 2 PM HST Thursday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.