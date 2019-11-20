Strong thunderstorm with heavy winds and chance of hail to affect Oahu

A strong thunderstorm will affect Oahu.

At 2:32 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located over Mililani moving northwest at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include:

Mililani, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Waikele, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Aiea, Pearl City, Waipahu, Halawa, Makakilo, Kapolei, Waianae, Waialua, Ewa Beach, Nanakuli, Whitmore Village, Waimalu, Lualualei and Helemano Housing.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Photo: Marlene Blackwell