Stormy weather moves out to the west, drier conditions move in from east

HONOLULU (KHON2)

High pressure with a drier and stable trade wind regime has settled in, and will persist through most of Tuesday.

Rain chance, though, may increase towards the middle of the week when a weak front drops down from the north.

Rain chances starts to increase Tuesday night into Wednesday when a weak frontal band, or remnants of a frontal band settles over the islands.

These showers will have some help from aloft where an upper low, along with a pool of cold air of minus 8 degrees C stirs up the atmosphere, leading to some enhanced showers.