Stormy weather for some areas on this Christmas holiday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A weakening frontal band will move from west to east across the central island tonight causing a period of showery and breezy weather to occur with its passage.

The front is expected to move over Maui County tonight then stall and dissipate near Hawaii Island Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will build in behind the front with a trade wind weather pattern returning later this week and over the weekend.

Winds are expected to become lighter early next week as another front approaches the area from the west and a ridge of high pressure moves closer to the state.