Stormy weather expected as we head into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Quiet trade wind weather will continue through Thursday, with just a few windward showers expected.

A strong high passing north of the islands will bring very strong trade winds Friday into Saturday, with the strong winds potentially bringing an increase in showers as well.

Winds will shift to the southeast Sunday and Monday as a Kona low develops west of the islands, with locally breezy conditions still possible.

As the low passes northwest of the islands early next week, southeast to south winds are possible, with a slow-moving convergence band potentially bringing heavy rainfall through Christmas Day.