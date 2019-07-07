Storm remnants trigger flash flood watch for Hawaii Island late Sunday and Monday

Dseep moisture associated with the remnant of Barbara is expected to move over the islands from the east, reaching the Big Island as early as Sunday night, then spreading over the other islands Monday.

This increase in moisture will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall, especially windward Hawaii Island.

Winds will also increase as the remnant passes, with locally windy conditions possible on Monday, especially on the Big Island.

Drier and more typical trade wind weather will return Tuesday into Wednesday, and continue into next weekend.