Storm remnants from former tropical cyclone Flossie trigger pockets of heavy rain over the islands

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Abundant moisture and instability will fuel showers and isolated thunderstorms statewide today, with some locally heavy downpours likely.

Light winds are making it feel uncomfortably muggy as the remnant of Flossie passing north of the islands has cut off the trade wind flow.

As the remnant of Flossie gradually dissipates, light to moderate trade winds will return to Maui and the Big Island beginning Wednesday, while light winds persist elsewhere.

The light winds will allow sea breezes to drive afternoon cloud and shower formation over island interiors.

By the weekend, light to moderate trade winds are expected statewide, with brief windward showers favoring nights and mornings.

