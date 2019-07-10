Stable trade wind weather for the islands through next week

HONOLULU – (KHON2) Moisture levels are returning to more normal levels as the remnants of Barbara head west away from the islands, and trade winds bring drier more stable air in from the east.

More typical trade wind weather will continue into the weekend.

On Sunday a trough moving up from the southeast will bring deeper tropical moisture back into the Big Island and east Maui with enhanced clouds and showers.

Trade winds will continue through the first half of next week with scattered windward and mauka showers.