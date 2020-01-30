1  of  2
Stable land and sea breezes throughout Thursday

A high pressure ridge over the islands will keep a stable land and sea breeze pattern in place across the state today over the western islands, and through Friday across the eastern half of the state. Trade winds will return to the western islands by late Friday morning ahead of a cold front forecast to reach Kauai by Friday night. Clouds and showers along the front will spread eastward to the other islands through Saturday with developing trade winds focusing much of the shower activity along windward and mountain slopes. Weather conditions show improving trends from Sunday onward, however there are signs of an upper level low forming over the island chain that may complicate our rainfall forecast for the Sunday into Monday time period.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 63°

Friday

79° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 79° 65°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 64°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 77° 64°

Monday

79° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 79° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 80° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 75° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°