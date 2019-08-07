Southerly winds bringing humid conditions to the state, trade winds to return Thursday

Locally heavy showers are possible over all islands through tonight, thanks to a surface trough across the chain.

Light to moderate trade winds will return to Maui and the Big Island on Wednesday.

However, a trough will linger near Kauai and Oahu for the next couple of days, keeping a muggy air mass in place.

Light winds will allow a few bouts of heavy showers to develop, especially in the afternoon and evening.

By Thursday, light to moderate trade winds are expected statewide, with just a few showers expected.