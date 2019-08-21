South shore swell slowly fading Wednesday, stronger trades this weekend

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Surf along south facing shores will be 8 to 12 feet through Wednesday.

Surf along west facing shores will be 6 to 9 feet through Wednesday.

Surf along east facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet through Wednesday.

Surf along north facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

The current long period south swell will hold steady through Wednesday then lower gradually Thursday and Friday.

A series of smaller long period southerly swells are expected early next week.

A small west to northwest swell will linger over the next few days providing some out of season surf along exposed shorelines.

Strengthening trade winds over the next several days will cause short period choppy surf to increase along east facing shores through the remainder of the week and on through the weekend.