Showers likely for Sunday morning, but drier conditions in afternoon

Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold through Monday, then shift out of the southeast and diminish by Monday night as a cold front approaches.

Moisture associated with a trough lingering in the area will keep the rain chances in the forecast through Sunday, mostly over windward and mountain locations.

A drying trend is expected from east to west by Monday as this trough shifts westward and away from the area and upper low continues eastward.

Moisture and rain chances will trend back up late Tuesday over the western end of the state, then over the rest of the area Wednesday through Thursday as a cold front quickly advances down the island chain.

Gusty northerly winds will follow its passage through the second half of the week.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters.