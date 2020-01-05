Showers dampen the start to the weekend, but a drier trend begins

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Wet weather will continue tonight as strong trade winds push showers over the state.

A drier pattern is anticipated Sunday through early next week with strong trade winds continuing.

An increase in rainfall is possible through the second half of the week as an upper disturbance drifts westward into the area.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Gale Watch from Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon for Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel.