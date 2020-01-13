Showers continue to fall across the islands, but drier days in sight

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Wet and windy weather will continue through Monday, and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all islands.

The threat of heavy showers will gradually diminish later Monday into Wednesday, as trade winds remain locally strong and gusty while delivering diminishing windward showers.

Unsettled weather could return Thursday and Friday, with lighter winds.

A trend toward drier trade wind weather is expected next weekend.

Flash Flood Watch through Monday afternoon for all islands.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for East facing shores of Kauai Oahu Molokai Maui and the Big Island.Winter Storm Warning until 6 PM HST Monday for Big Island Summits.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Gale Warning until 6 PM HST Monday for Alenuihaha Channel.