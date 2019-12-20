Showers and strong winds expected as we head into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Relatively quiet trade wind weather is expected through tonight, with locally breezy trades delivering windward showers and a few leeward spillovers.

Strong high pressure passing north of the islands will produce very windy conditions Friday through Saturday night, and possibly into Sunday.

An old front will also move through the state late Friday through early Saturday, bringing some wet weather to the islands.

An area of low pressure west of the state will cause mostly cloudy conditions across the area on into the middle of next week.

A wet weather pattern could develop around the Christmas holiday, but confidence in the details remains low at this time.