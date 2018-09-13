Raging rivers trigger evacuations in Waihee Valley, Lower Honoapiilani Rd.

WAIHEE (KHON2) - On Maui, a normally quiet stream in Waihee Valley turned into a raging river Wednesday.

Maui County confirms four people were evacuated from a home in the valley with the help of personnel from the Department of Fire and Public Safety.

Several homes in the 4700 to 4800 block of Lower Honoapiilani Road were also evacuated due to rising waters in a nearby river.

Tropical Storm Olivia made its first landfall at around 9:10 a.m., near Kahakuloa on the windward coast of the West Maui Mountains.

Olivia then made a second landfall at about 9:54 a.m. on the northeast coast of Lanai, about 6 miles north-northeast of Lanai City.

