Post-tropical cyclone Akoni will pass south of Hawaii this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical storm Akoni weakens to a post-tropical cyclone as of Friday morning.

Akoni is expected to pass far south of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

A high pressure ridge north of the state will keep breezy trade winds in the forecast through the weekend, with winds up to 25 mph.

Fairly stable conditions aloft will keep shower activity on the drier side for leeward areas through Saturday, otherwise expect typical windward and mauka showers favoring the overnight and early morning time periods.