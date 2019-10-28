Possible heavy showers and thunderstorms mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Trade winds will continue through Monday, and then weaken significantly Tuesday and Wednesday, with light and variable winds then persisting through next weekend.

The trade winds will deliver clouds and passing showers, mainly to windward areas, through Monday.

The lighter winds will allow clouds and showers to develop over island interiors during the afternoons, with general clearing at night.

A passing disturbance aloft may lead to some heavier afternoon showers Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a drier regime Thursday through Saturday.