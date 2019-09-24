Portions of Kauai under a flood advisory through 7p Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Kauai until 700 PM.

At 403 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain falling across leeward and interior Kauai at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected into the evening, and rises in streams will be possible, even where it has not been raining heavily.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hanalei, Wainiha, Mana, Lawai, Na Pali State Park, Hanapepe, Omao, Polihale, Kokee State Park, Kalaheo, Waimea Canyon State Park and Kaumakani.