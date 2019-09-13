Partly to mostly sunny skies, with light trade winds for the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakened high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce light to moderate trade winds across the region into the weekend.

Deeper moisture will move northward out of the tropics through the weekend as an upper level low approaches the islands from the east.

Expect additional clouds and enhanced shower activity to spread slowly northward across the state starting later today through the weekend.

Drier trends are forecast to spread slowly westward across the state from Monday through Wednesday.