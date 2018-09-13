HONOLULU (KHON2) - The flash flood warning for Oahu has expired early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Even though Olivia is moving away from the state, it is still bringing massive amounts of moisture to the state, especially on Oahu.

The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood warning for Oahu until 3 a.m.

At 12:10 a.m., radar indicated extremely heavy rain moving over Oahu from the southeast, impacting the area from Kailua to Kalama Valley to Niu Valley with rainfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour.

This heavy rainfall will spread to other areas of Oahu soaked earlier in the night, mainly southern, central and windward Oahu. Stream levels will again rise rapidly as this new burst of heavy rain moves over the area.

This warning includes the entire island of Oahu, except the Waianae mountains, and the Waianae coast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don't drown.