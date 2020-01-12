NWS extends flash flood warning for the Big Island until 10:30 a.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As of 7:28 a.m. the National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the flash flood warning for the Big Island until 10:30 a.m.

At 7:25 a.m., radar showed moderate rain occurring over most of the Big Island, with some embedded heavy showers, and flooding impacts continue, primarily on the windward side.



Big Island Civil Defense reports numerous road closures, due to heavy runoff and debris on roadways. Portions of Saddle road are closed, Highway 11 is closed near Kawa Flats, and Highway 19 is closed north of Honokaa due to a large tree blocking the road.