New disturbance to dampen the second half of new week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A broad area of strong high pressure, stationed far northeast of the islands will be shifting west, closer to the islands, during the next couple of days, thus maintaining breezy and gusty trade winds through the new work week.

Low level moisture riding in with the trades will focus the showers to the windward and mountain areas, but the strong trades will carry some of these showers well into the lee areas of the smaller islands at times.

A wetter trade wind pattern is likely during the second half of the week in combination with an upper level low moving over the area from the east.

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Kauai Windward, Oahu Koolau, Olomana, Molokai Windward, Maui Windward West, Windward Haleakala, South Big Island, Big Island North and East.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui Central Valley, South Big Island, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Big Island Summits.

Gale Warning until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.