National Weather Service issues High Wind Warning for all islands

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning earlier today for all Hawaiian islands.

A high wind warning means that winds are expected to be at least

40 mph with gusts over 60 mph. Stay away from downed power lines.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or

gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra

caution.

A strong, high-pressure system north of the islands will cause winds to strengthen throughout the day, resulting in “damaging winds” tonight and Saturday, which could blow down trees and power lines. Expect gusts of up to 50-60 mph, especially if you live downwind of mountains. This could cause power outages and travel delays.

The High Wind Warning will be in effect until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, unless otherwise revised by the National Weather Service.