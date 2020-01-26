More sunshine across the islands to end off weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Dry weather and moderate trade winds will continue through Monday morning, with a few light showers favoring windward areas.

The winds will then shift southeasterly Monday afternoon through Thursday as a series of cold fronts approach from the northwest, with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes becoming common across most of the smaller islands.

Rather dry conditions will prevail through much of the work week, although a few light showers will continue to trickle into windward sections of the eastern islands, and a few cloud build ups and interior showers will be possible across the island interiors each afternoon.

A strong cold front will move into the islands Friday into next weekend, potentially bringing a wet and unsettled weather pattern to portions of the state.

High Surf Warning until 6 PM HST Sunday for Niihau, Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Koolau, Molokai, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakala.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Kona, Kohala.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay,