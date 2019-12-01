Moisture from cold front to sweep over state

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Gusty trade winds and high clouds will remain through the weekend.

A cloud band riding in on the trade winds will bring cooler, wet weather tonight into Sunday, especially for windward and mountain areas.

More typical trade wind weather will return Sunday night and continue through much of the upcoming work week, with mainly windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover.

Trade winds will ease to moderate levels Monday and Tuesday, then pick back up into the moderate and locally breezy range late Wednesday through the end of the work week.