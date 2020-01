HONOLULU (KHON2)

As Lunalilo Home celebrates its 137th anniversary, it will be holding its annual Benefit Lūʻau this Saturday.

The Benefit Lūʻau honors King William Charles Lunalilo, Hawai’i’s 6th monarch, for his vision of a community caring for kupuna.

This unique event is one of the last outdoor lūʻau seatings of its kind.

Individual seats start at $75 and table prices start at $1,500.

For more information and to reserve your tickets before its too late, go to www.lunalilo.org.