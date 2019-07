HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure northeast of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place through early next week.

With trades expected to reach up to 20 mph.

Rather dry conditions will prevail through the remainder of the work week with showers limited primarily to windward and mauka areas.

Trade wind showers are expected to increase over the weekend into early next week as an upper level trough approaches and eventually moves over the island chain.