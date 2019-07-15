Low humidity levels, with trade winds expected to reach up to 25 mph

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue each day through the week.

With winds expected to reach up to 25 mph for Monday.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods.

The exception will be over the leeward sections of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening scattered showers associated with the sea breeze develop.

Windward shower coverage may increase through the second half of the week as moisture levels rise from east to west.