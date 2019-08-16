Low humidity levels, with strong trade winds to continue through Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure will remain north of the islands through early next week.

This ridge will keep moderate to locally breezy trades in the forecast through Saturday.

The wind speeds will decrease slightly on Sunday and Monday, but then increase again toward midweek.

A weak low level trough will bring periods of windward and mauka showers mainly in the overnight and early morning hours through Saturday.

A tropical disturbance will move into the region by the middle of next week bringing higher humidity levels and an increase in shower activity starting late Tuesday through Thursday.