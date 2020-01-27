Lots of sunshine this week, but winds will be light

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate trade winds will continue through early Monday, with a few light showers favoring windward areas.

Winds will shift to southeasterlies Monday through Thursday as a series of fronts approach from the northwest, with land and sea breezes developing across the smaller islands.

Rather dry conditions will prevail through much of the work week.

A strong front will move into the islands Friday through the weekend, potentially bringing wet and unsettled weather.

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Niihau, Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Koolau, Molokai, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakala.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Kona, Kohala.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay,