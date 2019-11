HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak high pressure ridge north of the state will keep light easterly winds over the region modified by overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes through Wednesday.

A trend towards wet weather will begin from Friday into Saturday as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest and a tropical disturbance moves in from the southeast.

Unsettled weather will continue to develop across the state through the first half of next week.