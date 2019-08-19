Light winds expect to begin the new work week

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep trade winds blowing through next weekend.

The trades will strengthen a bit during the middle of the work week, and again next weekend, otherwise light to moderate trades will prevail.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly during the overnight and early morning hours.

A bit of an increase in shower activity is expected late Monday night through Tuesday night, mainly across windward sections of Maui County and the Big Island.

A bit more showery weather is also expected Thursday night through Friday night, as a front approaches from the north.

Otherwise fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail.