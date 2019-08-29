Light trade winds to impact the state, with higher humidity levels

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warm temperatures impacting the islands, with a state high of 93 degrees.

A surface ridge of high pressure north of the islands will maintain trade winds over the weekend and well into next week.

Trades will be weak enough for the development of daytime sea breezes Thursday and Friday, and with the combination of of daytime heating, will lead to spotty afternoon and evening showers, especially across leeward areas.

Stronger trades will return briefly over the weekend.

An uptick in trade showers is expected with the stronger trades over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations"

Petblock Paina

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petblock Paina"

Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus"

Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr."

New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum"

CrimeStoppers 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "CrimeStoppers 8/28"
More Local News

Trending Stories