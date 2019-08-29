Light trade winds to impact the state, with higher humidity levels

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warm temperatures impacting the islands, with a state high of 93 degrees.

A surface ridge of high pressure north of the islands will maintain trade winds over the weekend and well into next week.

Trades will be weak enough for the development of daytime sea breezes Thursday and Friday, and with the combination of of daytime heating, will lead to spotty afternoon and evening showers, especially across leeward areas.

Stronger trades will return briefly over the weekend.

An uptick in trade showers is expected with the stronger trades over the weekend.