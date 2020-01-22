Light and variable winds for the islands through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will keep the Hawaiian Islands in a dry and light wind weather pattern through Friday.

Slowing forward motion on this cold front will cause the frontal boundary to stall out over Kauai and the Kauai Channel on Friday and Saturday bringing increasing clouds and showers to the Garden Isle.

However, east to east-southeast trade winds will return to the region bringing isolated to scattered showers to windward and mountain areas of all islands through Monday.

Another cold front moving through the Central Pacific basin, north of the state, will bring several days of a dry light wind weather pattern starting next week Tuesday.