Large surf triggers High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Breezy conditions will continue into Monday with high clouds obscuring island skies.

Some showers will spill over to leeward locations, but will mainly bring wet weather to windward and mountain areas.

Trade winds will drop slowly through the week.

The elevated, rough surf along north and east facing shores will gradually decline from Monday through Tuesday as the trade winds weaken, and the large north and northeast swells slowly subside.

North-northeast and northeast swells will maintain moderate surf along north and east facing shores from Wednesday into Thursday.

A moderate north swell is expected to arrive late Thursday, and peak on Friday, then gradually lower next weekend.