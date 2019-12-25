Kauai under a flash flood warning, more wet and windy weather for Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning the island of Kauai in Kauai County until 11:45 PM HST.

At 841 PM HST, radar showed pockets of heavy rain moving from southwest to northeast across Kauai with additional showers approaching.

Areas with the heaviest rain include the interior and south and southwest facing slopes of the island with peak rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Stream gages have responded and continue to rise, especially at the Hanalei River.

Flash flooding is expected in these areas shortly. Avoid travel in these areas through the overnight hours if possible.

An area of low pressure west northwest of the area will cause unsettled weather across some areas of the state over the next few days.

A frontal band will move from west to east across the state causing a period of rain to occur with its passage.

The heaviest rain is expected over Kauai and Oahu. Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of the frontal band mainly for Kauai and Oahu.

The front will stall and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will build in behind the front with a trade wind weather pattern returning later this week and over the weekend.