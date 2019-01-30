Kauai sets new national record for rainfall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kauai now holds a new national record for the most rainfall in a 24-hour period.

The National Weather Service says 49.69 inches of rain fell in Waipa Gardens on Kauai between April 14-15, 2018.

That was during the flood event that destroyed homes, roads and cut off part of the island for weeks. The Waipa Gardens gauge that registered that amount of rain is located in a grassy meadow on the north shore of Kauai near Hanalei.

The rain gauge at the center of this analysis, "Waipā Garden" is just west of Hanalei in northern Kauai. It is a tipping-bucket type rain gauge located in a grassy meadow about 300 yards inland from Hanalei Bay, at less than 10 feet above mean sea level.

The National Climate Extremes Committee made the record official after reviewing all the data. The previous record for the most rainfall in a 24-hour period was in Alvin, Texas, where 43 inches of rain fell back in July 1979.

For the full report on the record rainfall, click here.