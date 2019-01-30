Kauai sets new national record for rainfall
Kauai now holds a new national record for the most rainfall in a 24-hour period.
The National Weather Service says 49.69 inches of rain fell in Waipa Gardens on Kauai between April 14-15, 2018.
That was during the flood event that destroyed homes, roads and cut off part of the island for weeks. The Waipa Gardens gauge that registered that amount of rain is located in a grassy meadow on the north shore of Kauai near Hanalei.
The National Climate Extremes Committee made the record official after reviewing all the data. The previous record for the most rainfall in a 24-hour period was in Alvin, Texas, where 43 inches of rain fell back in July 1979.
