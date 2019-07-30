5 am update: Hurricane Erick expected to weaken to a tropical storm before reaching the Hawaiian Islands

At 5:00 a.m., Hurricane Erik is now a category 3 hurricane and is located far east-southeast of Hawaii.

The center of Erik is near latitude 13.4 North, longitude 142.8 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 17 mph.

A turn toward the west-northwest at a slightly slower forward speed is expected later Tuesday.

By Wednesday, gradual weakening is possible, with a more rapid weakening trend expected on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Flossie is slowly strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane later Tuesday.

At 5:00 a.m., the center of Flossie was located near latitude 12.2 North, longitude 120.5 West.

Flossie is moving towards the west near 15 mph.